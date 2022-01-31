DB | Kylon Griffin

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kylon Griffin

Kylon Griffin

The basics

Position: DB

Height: 6-1

Weight: 200

Hometown: Montgomery, Alabama  

School: Montgomery Catholic Prep 

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Clemson, USC.

Lead recruiter: Erik Chinander.

The Skinny

Griffin had Nebraska in his final three along with USC and Clemson and took an official visit to Lincoln in the middle of January, but verbally pledged to the Tigers shortly after a Clemson official visit the next weekend. 

