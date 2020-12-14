 Skip to main content
DB | Koby Bretz
The basics

Position: DB.

Height: 6-2.

Weight: 190.

Hometown: Omaha. 

School: Westside. 

Date Committed: Aug. 24, 2020.

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Kansas State. 

Lead recruiter: Barrett Ruud.

The Skinny: Bretz picked up a scholarship offer from Nebraska in mid-August and didn't take long to pull the trigger, committing to the Huskers a week later. A former diver, Bretz is a dynamic athlete. He took a big step forward in his game as a senior for a state championship team and was a productive receiver and defensive back. He's likely ticketed for the secondary.

Koby Bretz

Bretz
