DB | Koby Bretz

Committed
Hudl highlights
The basics
Position: DB.
Height: 6-2.
Weight: 190.
Hometown: Omaha.
School: Westside.
Date Committed: Aug. 24, 2020.
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Kansas State.
Lead recruiter: Barrett Ruud.
The Skinny: Bretz picked up a scholarship offer from Nebraska in mid-August and didn't take long to pull the trigger, committing to the Huskers a week later. A former diver, Bretz is a dynamic athlete. He took a big step forward in his game as a senior for a state championship team and was a productive receiver and defensive back. He's likely ticketed for the secondary.
