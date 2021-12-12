DB | Jalil Martin

The skinny: Martin is a unique player and an intriguing athlete. At 6-3, he’s got outstanding length and range. He told the Journal Star that he had been in touch with Fisher before June when he visited NU for a Friday Night Lights camp, but the recruitment took off from there. He excelled in a one-on-one workout with Fisher and earned an offer on the spot. He returned this fall for an official visit and verbally committed on Nov. 6, just before NU kicked off against Ohio State.