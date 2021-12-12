 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DB | Jalil Martin
0 Comments

DB | Jalil Martin

  • 0
jalil martin.jpg

Committed

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: DB

Height: 6-3

Weight: 200.

Hometown: Chicago

School: Kenwood Academy

Date Committed: 11/6/21

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Ole Miss, Illinois, Colorado.

Lead recruiters: Travis Fisher.

The skinny: Martin is a unique player and an intriguing athlete. At 6-3, he’s got outstanding length and range. He told the Journal Star that he had been in touch with Fisher before June when he visited NU for a Friday Night Lights camp, but the recruitment took off from there. He excelled in a one-on-one workout with Fisher and earned an offer on the spot. He returned this fall for an official visit and verbally committed on Nov. 6, just before NU kicked off against Ohio State.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News