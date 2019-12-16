DB | Jaiden Francois

Target
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-0
Weight: 185
Hometown: Homestead, Florida
School: South Dade
Date Committed:
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ****
Offers of note: Miami, Auburn.
Lead recruiter: Travis Fisher.
The Skinny
Francois visited NU for the Wisconsin game in mid-November and has been squarely on the public radar screen since then. He's a longtime Travis Fisher target who brings versatility and length.
NU has been thought to be in good shape for Francois in recent weeks, but he visited Miami this weekend. Looks like it will be heads up between the Huskers and Hurricanes.