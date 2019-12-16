DB | Jaiden Francois
Jaiden Francois

Jaiden Francois

Jaiden Francois

Target

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: DB 

Height: 6-0

Weight: 185

Hometown: Homestead, Florida  

School: South Dade 

Date Committed: 

Ratings

Rivals ****

247Sports ****

Offers of note: Miami, Auburn. 

Lead recruiter: Travis Fisher. 

The Skinny

Francois visited NU for the Wisconsin game in mid-November and has been squarely on the public radar screen since then. He's a longtime Travis Fisher target who brings versatility and length. 

NU has been thought to be in good shape for Francois in recent weeks, but he visited Miami this weekend. Looks like it will be heads up between the Huskers and Hurricanes. 

