 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DB Jaiden Francois (July 17, 2020)
View Comments

DB Jaiden Francois (July 17, 2020)

  • Updated
Jaiden Francois

Jaiden Francois shows off his Nebraska football shirt after choosing the Huskers over the hometown Miami Hurricanes during college signing day at South Dade High School in Homestead, Florida, in December 2019.

A midyear enrollee from South Dade (Florida) High School, the four-star corner originally signed with the Huskers over Miami and several other national suitors in December 2020. He took part in winter conditioning and the early part of spring practice before the proceedings were halted by the coronavirus pandemic, but he was not present for much of the Huskers' voluntary workouts between June 1 and the start of more formalized work in July. He's now at UCF.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News