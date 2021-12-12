DB | Jaeden Gould

 Skip to main content
The basics

Position: DB

Height: 6-2

Weight: 190.

Hometown: Oradell, New Jersey

School: Bergen Catholic

Ratings

Rivals ****

247Sports ****

Offers of note: USC, Penn State.

Lead recruiters: Mike Dawson, Travis Fisher.

The skinny: Gould has been on Nebraska’s radar screen for a long time, but over the summer he verbally committed to USC. With the coaching turnover there, he’s back on the market and it may just be to Nebraska’s benefit. Gould is widely considered one of the best defensive backs on the East Coast. He officially visited Nebraska earlier this month and is set to decide between the Huskers and Nittany Lions on Wednesday.

