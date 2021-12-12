DB | Jaeden Gould

Target
Hudl highlights
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 190.
Hometown: Oradell, New Jersey
School: Bergen Catholic
Date Committed:
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ****
Offers of note: USC, Penn State.
Lead recruiters: Mike Dawson, Travis Fisher.
The skinny: Gould has been on Nebraska’s radar screen for a long time, but over the summer he verbally committed to USC. With the coaching turnover there, he’s back on the market and it may just be to Nebraska’s benefit. Gould is widely considered one of the best defensive backs on the East Coast. He officially visited Nebraska earlier this month and is set to decide between the Huskers and Nittany Lions on Wednesday.