DB | Henry Gray

Committed
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-0
Weight: 180
Hometown: Miami
School: Central
Date Committed: 9/19/19
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ****
Offers of note: Alabama, Auburn, Miami.
Lead recruiter: Travis Fisher.
The Skinny
Gray visited Nebraska in mid-September and visited shortly after that, giving NU its second defensive back in the class and continuing a run of Florida natives in the class.
Since committing, Gray has been one of the most vocal, public peer recruiters in the class.
Like the other defensive back recruits in the class, Gray looks like a versatile player, though he's likely to begin his NU career at safety.
Gray is an early enrollee.