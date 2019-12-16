DB | Henry Gray
The basics

Position: DB

Height: 6-0

Weight: 180

Hometown: Miami 

School: Central 

Date Committed: 9/19/19

Ratings

Rivals ****

247Sports **** 

Offers of note: Alabama, Auburn, Miami.

Lead recruiter: Travis Fisher. 

The Skinny

Gray visited Nebraska in mid-September and visited shortly after that, giving NU its second defensive back in the class and continuing a run of Florida natives in the class. 

Since committing, Gray has been one of the most vocal, public peer recruiters in the class. 

Like the other defensive back recruits in the class, Gray looks like a versatile player, though he's likely to begin his NU career at safety. 

Gray is an early enrollee. 

