DB | Gage Stenger

The skinny: Stenger has been a talented player, but he exploded onto the scene as the best player on the regular season’s best team in the state of Nebraska. A high school quarterback, Stenger is a versatile athlete, a terrific competitor and a multi-position standout at Nebraska. In October, he flipped from Kansas State to the Huskers. He may begin his career at safety at NU, but he could end up in a number of places on defense over the years.