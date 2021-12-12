 Skip to main content
DB | Gage Stenger
DB | Gage Stenger

Committed

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: DB

Height: 6-1

Weight: 200.

Hometown: Omaha.

School: Millard South.

Date Committed: 10/13/21

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Kansas State.

Lead recruiters: Barrett Ruud, Scott Frost.

The skinny: Stenger has been a talented player, but he exploded onto the scene as the best player on the regular season’s best team in the state of Nebraska. A high school quarterback, Stenger is a versatile athlete, a terrific competitor and a multi-position standout at Nebraska. In October, he flipped from Kansas State to the Huskers. He may begin his career at safety at NU, but he could end up in a number of places on defense over the years.

Gage Stenger

Stenger

 247Sports
