DB | DeShon Singleton

Position: DB
Height: 6-3
Weight: 200
Hometown: Greenburg, La.
School: Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College.
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Lead recruiters: Travis Fisher.
The skinny: Singleton didn’t have much of a recruitment out of high school, so he went to Hutch as a full academic qualifier. The year there did him well, as he’s now attracted substantial Division I interest. He took a visit to Nebraska on Dec. 9 and the Huskers look to be in pretty good position to add a slightly older player to a group that is losing three starters from its 2021 secondary.