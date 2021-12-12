 Skip to main content
DB | DeShon Singleton
DB | DeShon Singleton

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: DB

Height: 6-3

Weight: 200

Hometown: Greenburg, La.

School: Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College.

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Lead recruiters: Travis Fisher.

The skinny: Singleton didn’t have much of a recruitment out of high school, so he went to Hutch as a full academic qualifier. The year there did him well, as he’s now attracted substantial Division I interest. He took a visit to Nebraska on Dec. 9 and the Huskers look to be in pretty good position to add a slightly older player to a group that is losing three starters from its 2021 secondary.

 

