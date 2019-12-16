DB | Darion Green-Warren
 Nathaniel Head

Target

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: DB 

Height: 6-0

Weight: 190

Hometown: Harbor City, California  

School: Narbonne

Date Committed: 

Ratings

Rivals ****

247Sports ****

Offers of note: Michigan, USC.

Lead recruiter: Travis Fisher.

The Skinny

Green-Warren has been on the radar screen for some time and has been a longtime Travis Fisher target. 

He is a prospect coveted by schools around the country and heads toward National Signing Day as seemingly a Michigan lean. NU has other defensive back targets its still working, but Green-Warren is obviously a very talented player. 

