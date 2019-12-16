DB | Darion Green-Warren

Target
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-0
Weight: 190
Hometown: Harbor City, California
School: Narbonne
Date Committed:
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ****
Offers of note: Michigan, USC.
Lead recruiter: Travis Fisher.
The Skinny
Green-Warren has been on the radar screen for some time and has been a longtime Travis Fisher target.
He is a prospect coveted by schools around the country and heads toward National Signing Day as seemingly a Michigan lean. NU has other defensive back targets its still working, but Green-Warren is obviously a very talented player.