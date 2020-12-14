DB | Avante Dickerson

 Skip to main content
Avante Dickerson
Avante Dickerson

  Updated
Super-State football, 12.9

Portrait of first-team Super-Stater Avante Dickerson of Omaha Westside, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.

 JUSTIN WAN Journal Star

Verbally committed to Minnesota 

The basics

Position: DB.

Height: 6-0.

Weight: 160.

Hometown: Omaha.

School: Westside.

Date Committed: April 17, 2020.

Ratings

Rivals ****

247Sports ****

Offers of note: Minnesota, Ohio State, LSU.

Lead recruiters: Scott Frost, Travis Fisher, Barrett Ruud. 

The Skinny: Dickerson's been considered one of the very best players in the state for the 2021 class for a while now, and he starred on both offense and defense for Westside's state title team this fall. He's been committed to Minnesota since April, but there's been some thinking that perhaps he could still be in play for the Huskers. You have to imagine NU will keep a spot for an in-state player with Dickerson's talent and speed until his recruitment is officially ended. Will he sign early? Will he wait? It'll be something to watch on National Signing Day. 

