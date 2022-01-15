Days before Christmas, a letter: Repay your unemployment benefits

Whiteman said that in response to a labor department query in October she had explained that the 2020 filings had been made by her then-employer, Rocket Farm Restaurants. She said she hadn’t known until the state questioned her that in the claims Rocket Farm had repeatedly failed to report any or most of the income it had paid her, though it was required to do so. The omissions led to the overpayments, she said.

It turned out she wasn’t the only one with that complaint about Rocket Farm, which had nearly 1,400 employees at the start of the pandemic, and whose well-known local restaurants include The Optimist, Superica and St. Cecilia.

It isn’t clear exactly how many might have received overpayments or state demands for reimbursements and penalties. Two others who worked for the company told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about similar experiences. They complained in late December that Rocket Farm wasn’t stepping up to take responsibility or help covers the costs.

“We didn’t do anything wrong. We were unemployed during the pandemic,” said Qolett Richardson-Jackson. Like Whiteman, she had worked at St. Cecilia in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood.