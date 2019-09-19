ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia players know it's a big game. They can read the polls. They can hear all the chatter around campus.
That doesn't mean they're well-versed on Notre Dame's storied past.
George Gipp?
"Uhh, no," tight end Eli Wolf conceded Monday.
The Four Horsemen?
"That rings a little bit more of a bell," Wolf said, dropping his head and chuckling a bit but offering no further details.
Rudy?
"Yeah, I've seen 'Rudy,'" he shot back quickly, clearly proud of himself for knowing at least the Hollywood version of a revered chapter in Irish history. "Some people say they cry at the end. I was never one to get too emotional, but it's a good movie."
Of course, it won't be a history class they're taking Saturday night.
It's a football game that could have reverberations all the way to the College Football Playoff.
No. 3 Georgia (3-0) will host No. 7 Notre Dame (2-0) for the first time between the hedges (Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium), a showdown that has been eagerly anticipated in these parts pretty much since the series was announced five summers ago.
"It's going to be electrifying in that stadium, that's for sure," said former Georgia coach Vince Dooley, whose name was officially added to the massive facility less than two weeks ago.
It will be only the third meeting between these famed programs. The first came at the 1981 Sugar Bowl, when a Georgia team coached by Dooley sealed what remains the school's only consensus national championship with a 17-10 victory over the Irish.
For Dooley, who grew up attending Catholic schools in Mobile, Alabama, and listening to Irish games on the radio, all while dreaming of playing in South Bend.
"The main thing was playing for the national championship," the 87-year-old Dooley recalled Monday. "We would have been happy playing anybody. But especially Notre Dame."
Two years ago, the teams met for the first time in South Bend. Under the gaze of Touchdown Jesus, the red-clad Georgia fans stormed into town by the thousands to cheer the Bulldogs to a 20-19 victory that signaled the beginning of their return to national prominence under coach Kirby Smart.
Georgia went on to capture the Southeastern Conference title and make it all the way to the national championship game, where the Bulldogs lost to Alabama in overtime.
Smart refused to discuss Notre Dame through the first three weeks of the season, which proved to be little more than a run of glorified scrimmages. The Bulldogs romped past Vanderbilt, Murray State and Arkansas State by a cumulative score of 148-23.
Now, finally, he's ready to talk about Notre Dame.
"It's a great game to have, a nonconference game you play at home and a school with such a tradition as Notre Dame," the fourth-year coach said.