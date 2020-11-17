William Stephan earns $176,311 at University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2020

William Stephan held the title of Executive Director in Lied Center for Performing Arts. According to University of Nebraska-Lincoln payroll records, Stephan earned an annual salary of $176,311 in 2020. According to records, $166,720 of this salary is funded by the state of Nebraska, while the other $9,591 is from outside sources. This pay rate is 172% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Lincoln employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.