Terry Howell Jr earns $178,063 at University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2020

Terry Howell Jr held the title of Rsch Professor in Food Processing Center. According to University of Nebraska-Lincoln payroll records, Howell Jr earned an annual salary of $178,063 in 2020. According to records, $176,282 of this salary is funded by the state of Nebraska, while the other $1,781 is from outside sources. This pay rate is 174% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Lincoln employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.