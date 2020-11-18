Robin Vorderstrasse earns $41,156 at University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2020

Robin Vorderstrasse held the title of Dispatcher in University Police. According to University of Nebraska-Lincoln payroll records, Vorderstrasse earned an annual salary of $41,156 in 2020. According to records, $29,635 of this salary is funded by the state of Nebraska, while the other $11,521 is from outside sources. This pay rate is 37% less than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Lincoln employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.