Renee McFee earns $114,767 at University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2020
{{featured_button_text}}

Renee McFee held the title of Asst Professor in ISU/UNL Coop Vet Med Education Prog. According to University of Nebraska-Lincoln payroll records, McFee earned an annual salary of $114,767 in 2020. This position is funded entirely by the state. This pay rate is 77% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Lincoln employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.

