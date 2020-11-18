 Skip to main content
Molly Nance earns $106,196 at University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2020
Molly Nance held the title of Public Relations Director in Water for Food Institute. According to University of Nebraska-Lincoln payroll records, Nance earned an annual salary of $106,196 in 2020. This position is not paid for through state funds. This pay rate is 64% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Lincoln employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.

