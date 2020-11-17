Michael Nastasi earns $297,027 at University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2020

Michael Nastasi held the title of Director in Center for Energy Sciences Research. According to University of Nebraska-Lincoln payroll records, Nastasi earned an annual salary of $297,027 in 2020. According to records, $269,037 of this salary is funded by the state of Nebraska, while the other $27,990 is from outside sources. This pay rate is 358% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Lincoln employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.