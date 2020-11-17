Kathleen Farrell earns $406,751 at University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2020

Kathleen Farrell held the title of Dean in College of Business. According to University of Nebraska-Lincoln payroll records, Farrell earned an annual salary of $406,751 in 2020. According to records, $366,751 of this salary is funded by the state of Nebraska, while the other $40,000 is from outside sources. This pay rate is 527% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Lincoln employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.