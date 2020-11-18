June Griffin earns $118,480 at University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2020

June Griffin held the title of Associate Dean-Undergraduate Education in College of Arts & Sciences. According to University of Nebraska-Lincoln payroll records, Griffin earned an annual salary of $118,480 in 2020. This position is funded entirely by the state. This pay rate is 83% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Lincoln employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.