Dean Young earns $41,041 at University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2020

Dean Young held the title of Operations Manager in International Quilt Museum. According to University of Nebraska-Lincoln payroll records, Young earned an annual salary of $41,041 in 2020. According to records, $31,565 of this salary is funded by the state of Nebraska, while the other $9,476 is from outside sources. This pay rate is 37% less than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Lincoln employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.