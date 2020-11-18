Darla Huff earns $41,660 at University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2020

Darla Huff held the title of Office Assoc in Nebraska Forest Service. According to University of Nebraska-Lincoln payroll records, Huff earned an annual salary of $41,660 in 2020. According to records, $31,245 of this salary is funded by the state of Nebraska, while the other $10,415 is from outside sources. This pay rate is 36% less than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Lincoln employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.