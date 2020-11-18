Charlene Jochum earns $41,751 at University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2020

Charlene Jochum held the title of Rsch Technologist I in Plant Pathology. According to University of Nebraska-Lincoln payroll records, Jochum earned an annual salary of $41,751 in 2020. According to records, $21,293 of this salary is funded by the state of Nebraska, while the other $20,458 is from outside sources. This pay rate is 36% less than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Lincoln employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.