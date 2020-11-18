Bradley Lubben earns $115,226 at University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2020

Bradley Lubben held the title of Exten Assoc Professor in Agricultural Economics. According to University of Nebraska-Lincoln payroll records, Lubben earned an annual salary of $115,226 in 2020. According to records, $109,464 of this salary is funded by the state of Nebraska, while the other $5,762 is from outside sources. This pay rate is 78% more than the average salary of a University of Nebraska-Lincoln employee. The University of Nebraska is committed to transparency in its use of resources, including employee compensation. 2020-21 budgeted salaries for University employees are made available for any member of the public to inspect.