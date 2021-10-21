Dairy Queen goes to court over Blizzard name

A federal judge in St. Paul, Minnesota is hearing arguments this week in a lawsuit by International Dairy Queen Inc. that accuses a Massachusetts company of wrongfully using the "Blizzard" name for bottled spring water and asks for damages.

Bloomington-based Dairy Queen, which has eight locations in Lincoln, is suing W.B. Mason Co. of Brockton, Massachusetts, alleging its bottled spring water bearing the Blizzard name is a trademark infringement and is unfair competition.

U.S. District Court Judge Susan Richard Nelson is overseeing the trial, which is expected to run through Thursday and continue next month on Nov. 8 in St. Paul.

Trademarks for Dairy Queen's Blizzard date back to 1946, according to the lawsuit. The soft serve ice cream blended with fruit, nuts, candies or other flavorings is required at all locations and the company notes that its stores also sell water.

The lawsuit asks that the Blizzard spring water be removed from store shelves, that all related marketing materials be destroyed, and is seeking unspecified damages that include profit from the spring water sales.