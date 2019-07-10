"Robot umpires" have arrived.
The independent Atlantic League became the first American professional baseball league to let a computer call balls and strikes Wednesday night at its All-Star Game. Plate umpire Brian deBrauwere wore an earpiece connected to an iPhone in his pocket and relayed the call upon receiving it from a TrackMan computer system that uses Doppler radar.
He crouched in his normal position behind the catcher and signaled balls and strikes.
It didn't appear deBrauwere had any delay receiving the calls at first but players noticed a big difference.
"One time I already had caught the ball back from the catcher and he signaled strike," said pitcher Daryl Thompson, who didn't realize the technology was being used until after he disagreed with a call.
MORE BASEBALL: Jim Bouton, the former New York Yankees pitcher who shocked and angered the conservative baseball world with the tell-all book "Ball Four," has died. He was 80. Bouton's family said he died Wednesday at the home he shared with wife Paula Kurman. He fought a brain disease linked to dementia and was in hospice care. Bouton also had two strokes in 2012.
BASKETBALL: Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are now officially with the Los Angeles Clippers, moves that bring both of them back to their native Southern California. The Clippers completed their blockbuster trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, acquiring George for guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, forward Danilo Gallinari and five first-round draft picks — along with the chance to swap draft places in two other years. ... Mindful that it was awkward for draft picks this year who were selected by one team and had already been traded to another — but because of league rules, were unable to be introduced by their actual franchise for more than two weeks — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said there was discussion Tuesday at the league's board of governors meeting about how to change that going forward.
FOOTBALL: Former Tennessee Titans All-Pro defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth said on social media that he needs a kidney transplant.
CYCLING: Peter Sagan of Slovakia won the fifth stage of the Tour de France as Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe kept the race leader's yellow jersey. The three-time world champion posted a 12th career stage win at cycling's biggest race, emerging victorious from a bunch sprint in the eastern city of Colmar at the end of a 109-mile trek through the green forests and hills of western France's Vosges massif.