Justin Verlander has a second AL Cy Young Award — and a clear path paved toward Cooperstown.
Verlander beat out teammate Gerrit Cole in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America revealed Wednesday night. Verlander got 17 first-place votes to 13 for Cole, who became a free agent after the season.
Mets ace Jacob deGrom won the NL prize for the second straight year. He received 29 of 30 first-place votes, becoming the 11th pitcher to win Cy Youngs in consecutive years. He and Verlander are the 20th and 21st players to win the award multiple times.
The 36-year-old Verlander won his first Cy Young in 2011 with Detroit, when he was also named MVP. Since then, he’d been a runner-up three times.
FOOTBALL: Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford seems to be a step closer to missing another start. Stafford did not practice with teammates Wednesday, a few days after hip and back injuries stopped his streak of 139 consecutive starts counting the playoffs.