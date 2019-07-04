Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton suffered multiple injuries in a car crash that required his left arm to be amputated.
Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho says the Ford F250 Norton was driving crashed into a concrete barrier and overturned early Thursday near Miami. Rescue crews rendered aid to 22-year-old Norton, who was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.
Norton played at the University of Miami and was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round in 2018. He spent much of last season on their practice squad. The Dolphins signed him in December.
GOLF: Scott Piercy went on a late birdie binge en route to a 9-under 62 and the first-round lead at the inaugural 3M Open on Thursday in Blaine, Minnesota. Adam Hadwin and Hideki Matsuyama are each two shots back after a 7-under 64 at the TPC Twin Cities. ... Yu Liu tied the course record with a 10-under 62 for a one-shot lead over Jeongeun Lee and Yealimi Noh in the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic in Oneida, Wisconsin.
SOCCER: The National Women's Soccer League has a television contract for the second half of its season to replace the partnership with A&E Networks that was cut short a year early by the broadcaster in February. ESPN announced that it will televise 14 matches in its first NWSL broadcasts since 2014. Eight games will be broadcast on ESPNews and six on ESPN2, including both semifinals and the championship. The first game will be July 14 between Portland and Orlando on ESPNews. ... Former Bayern Munich and Netherlands forward Arjen Robben announced his retirement at age 35.