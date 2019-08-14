A day after Jay-Z announced that his Roc Nation company was partnering with the NFL, the rap icon explained that he still supports protesting, kneeling and NFL player Colin Kaepernick, but he's also interested in working with the league to make substantial changes.
The Grammy winner and entrepreneur fielded questions Wednesday at his company's New York City headquarters alongside NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. When directly asked if he would kneel or stand, Jay-Z said: "I think we've moved past kneeling and I think it's time to go into actionable items."
He then added: "No, I don't want people to stop protesting at all. Kneeling — I know we're stuck on it because it's a real thing — but kneeling is a form of protest. I support protest across the board. We need to bring light to the issue. I think everyone knows what the issue is — we're done with that," he added. "… But now that we all know what's going on, what are we going to do? How are we going to stop it? Because the kneeling was not about a job, it was about injustice."
Jay-Z has been among the biggest supporters of Kaepernick, who sparked a fissure in the NFL when he decided to kneel when the national anthem was played before games to protest the killings of blacks by police officers.
MORE FOOTBALL: Ohio State University wants to trademark the word "The" when used as part of the school's name on university merchandise. The Columbus Dispatch reports the school submitted a trademark application this month to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. … Vanderbilt plans to conduct alcohol sales to the general public for home football games this season, athletic director Malcolm Turner announced Wednesday.
SOCCER: Players for the World Cup champion United States women's team say mediation talks with the U.S. Soccer Federation in their dispute over equal pay are over. A team representative said in a statement that the players look forward to a jury trial. … Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala and his pilot were exposed to dangerous levels of carbon monoxide before their small plane crashed in the English Channel, killing them both, British accident investigators said.
AUTO RACING: Veteran NASCAR driver David Ragan plans to scale back his racing schedule starting next season, citing his desire to spend more time with his wife and two daughters.