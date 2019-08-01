Bud Foster's long run on the sidelines at Virginia Tech is coming to an end.
The 60-year-old defensive coordinator said this upcoming season will be his last as an assistant coach.
Foster informed the team of his decision Thursday in what he described as a "very emotional" meeting. Foster thanked coach Justin Fuente and athletic director Whit Babcock for keeping him on when Frank Beamer retired four years ago, then choked back tears when he thanked Beamer for "the opportunity to experience the dream if a lifetime."
Foster arrived in Blacksburg with Beamer in 1987, was elevated to co-defensive coordinator in 1995 and was named the defensive coordinator the following year. He did not take questions after making brief remarks to the media, saying he wants the focus to be on the team.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS: The NCAA introduced Thursday a new arm of rules enforcement made up of independent investigators, advocates and decision-makers to handle complex cases involving serious infractions. The Independent Accountability Resolution Process will be comprised of four groups, including the Complex Case Unit, which will conduct investigations and provide representation for schools and individuals accused of violations.
FIGURE SKATING: Former Olympian Ashley Wagner says she was sexually assaulted by figure skater John Coughlin in 2008 when she 17. The three-time national champion wrote in USA Today that Coughlin climbed into her bed after a party at a skating camp and began kissing and groping her. Coughlin was 22 at the time and took his life in January at 33.
GOLF: Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa shot a 7-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead in the first round of the Women's British Open in Milton Keynes, England. … Byeong Hun An and Sungjae Im each shot 8-under 62 to share the lead after one round at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.