Oakland Raiders rookie safety Johnathan Abram will be placed on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending injury to his shoulder in the season opener.
Abram was injured in the first half Monday night against the Denver Broncos. He finished the game but will need to undergo surgery today.
"It's a big loss. No question it's a big loss," coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday.
The Raiders were counting on Abram to be a key part of a revamped defense after drafting him 27th overall in April with the pick acquired from Dallas in last year's Amari Cooper trade.
MORE FOOTBALL: Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry will be placed on injured reserve because of a knee injury. … San Francisco rookie Nick Bosa continues to be hindered by a high right ankle sprain that forced him to miss the entire preseason. … Petara Cordero, girlfriend and of Browns defensive end Chris Smith, was killed at about 2 a.m. Wednesday in Cleveland when a car hit her as she was standing on the shoulder of Interstate 90 after the car she and Smith were in hit a median following a tire blowout. … Sam Davis, the guard who helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win four Super Bowls in the 1970s, has died. He was 75. … Florida State coach Willie Taggart is hiring former Oregon defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt as an analyst to help fix a flailing defense, a person involved with the decision told The Associated Press.
HORSE RACING: The New York Times says Justify won the 2018 Triple Crown after a failed postrace drug test at a California track that could have kept the horse out of the Kentucky Derby.