South Carolina's football program was placed on probation for the next year by the NCAA for a former assistant coach's impermissible actions in recruiting a sophomore prospect in the spring of 2018.
South Carolina reported the infraction to the NCAA, which considered it a Level II violation. The school and the NCAA handled it through the governing body's negotiated resolution process. The probation, which runs until Oct. 21, 2020, does not include any restriction on postseason competition, according to the NCAA.
The violation involved impermissible texts and in-person contact between the ex-assistant and the high school sophomore. Neither were named in NCAA documents.
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said he is responsible for all facets of the program, including when things go wrong. "I recognize that a violation occurred within my program and I have taken substantial corrective actions to ensure that similar instances do not continue to occur," he said in a statement.
MORE FOOTBALL: The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that Hall of Fame cornerback Willie Brown has died at the age of 78. There was no cause of death released but the longtime Raider had been dealing with cancer.
BASKETBALL: Cassius Winston of Michigan State is the only consensus selection on The Associated Press preseason All-America team announced Tuesday. He is joined by high-scoring Marquette senior guard Markus Howard, Louisville junior forward Jordan Nwora, Seton Hall senior guard Myles Powell and Memphis freshman James Wiseman. … Guard Joshua Langford of top-ranked Michigan State had a setback in his return from a foot injury, and coach Tom Izzo says the senior will be re-evaluated in January. Langford played only 13 games last season, averaging 15 points.
SOCCER: Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris has been voted the MLS comeback player of the year after scoring 10 goals in the regular season in his return from a major knee injury that cost him the entire 2018 season.