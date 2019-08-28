Maybe, just maybe, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are feeling some lingering after-effects of their historic Wimbledon final last month.
For Djokovic, it's in the form of a left shoulder that is hurting right now and probably contributed to slower-than-usual serves in the U.S. Open's second round Wednesday night in New York.
For Federer, it's in the form of slow starts: He's lost the opening set each of his first two matches at Flushing Meadows for the first time in 19 times he's entered the Grand Slam tournament.
Djokovic was repeatedly visited by a trainer for shoulder massages at changeovers during a ragged 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over 56th-ranked Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina. Federer got to the third round by beating Damir Dzumhur 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 on an afternoon when rain postponed all but nine scheduled singles matches and every doubles contest.
Other matches included a loss by two-time champion Venus Williams to No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina, and victories for No. 2 Ash Barty, No. 3 Karolina Pliskova and 2017 runner-up Madison Keys on the women's side, and a win for No. 7 Kei Nishikori on the men's.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Alabama middle linebacker Dylan Moses has sustained a knee injury that requires surgery. Moses was likely the second-ranked Crimson Tide's top defender after the loss of a number of standouts to the NFL. … Michigan transfer receiver Oliver Martin has been cleared to play this season for Iowa, starting with Saturday's opener against Miami (Ohio). … The NCAA has granted Georgia Tech defensive back Myles Sims' appeal for immediate eligibility, making the Michigan transfer available for the Yellow Jackets' opener at Clemson on Thursday night. … North Carolina says Auburn transfer Cam'Ron Kelly has been ruled eligible to play this season. … Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt announced that offensive lineman Trey Smith has gained medical clearance to play this year and that defensive lineman Aubrey Solomon has received an NCAA waiver enabling the Michigan transfer to play for his new team immediately.
NFL: The Jets and Colts have agreed to a trade that sends Indianapolis cornerback Nate Hairston to New York for a sixth-round pick in next year's NFL Draft. … The New England Patriots have acquired offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor from the Baltimore Ravens for an undisclosed draft pick.
BASKETBALL: The Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA say they're investigating a claim that center DeMarcus Cousins threatened violence against a former girlfriend.
BASEBALL: The brother-in-law of minor league baseball pitcher Blake Bivens killed the player's wife, toddler son and mother-in-law before he was captured naked during a manhunt in a tiny southern Virginia community, authorities said Wednesday.