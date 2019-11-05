Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will miss the rest of the season with an injured right shoulder.
Penix hurt the joint between the collarbone and sternum during the first half of Saturday's victory over Northwestern.
With Penix headed to surgery Monday, Peyton Ramsey reclaims the starting job he held the last two seasons before losing the job to Penix in August.
MORE FOOTBALL: Minnesota made a major commitment toward keeping coach P.J. Fleck in place for the long term. Undefeated and 13th-ranked Minnesota agreed with Fleck on a contract extension through the 2026 season, including an annual raise of more than 25% from his current salary and an eight-figure buyout for the first year to cover the university if he were to leave. The contract, which is pending final approval by the Board of Regents, will pay Fleck $4.6 million in 2020 with a $50,000 raise scheduled for each season thereafter.
BASKETBALL: Tre Jones scored 15 points and Cassius Stanley added 11 of his 13 points in the second half to help No. 4 Duke beat third-ranked Kansas 68-66 in the opener of the Champions Classic on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. … Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said the team will support forward John Collins following his suspension for a positive drug test. Collins, Atlanta's leading rebounder and second-leading scorer, was suspended for 25 games without pay on Tuesday for a violation of the NBA's anti-drug program after testing positive for a growth hormone.