Seattle's NHL expansion team is close to an agreement with Hockey Hall of Famer Ron Francis to become its first general manager, a person with direct knowledge tells The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team had not made an announcement.
The expansion Seattle franchise is set to begin play in the 2021-22 season as the NHL's 32nd team.
FOOTBALL: Minnesota Vikings running back Roc Thomas has been suspended for the first three games of the regular season for violating the NFL's policy and program on substances of abuse.
BASKETBALL: Lawyer Donald Watkins, convicted of swindling NBA star Charles Barkley and using the name of former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to bolster an investment scam, was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday and ordered to pay about $14 million in restitution. … Seattle Storm All-Star Natasha Howard denies allegations she abused her wife in a statement provided by her lawyer Tuesday night. … The WNBA suspended Los Angeles Sparks guard Riquna Williams earlier Tuesday for 10 games. She was arrested in April after authorities say she attacked her former girlfriend at a Florida home.
VOLLEYBALL: Missouri State volleyball coach Melissa Stokes has been placed on paid administrative leave while the university investigates "allegations involving the program."