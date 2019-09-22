Josef Newgarden wrapped up his second IndyCar championship and burst into tears — an odd reaction for a steely-nerved race car driver who rarely shows emotion.
The outburst of emotion took him by surprise and shocked his fiancée, who had never before seen tears from Newgarden.
"I never cry. Ever. Even my fiancée is a little disturbed," said Newgarden. "And it was a good cry."
It was nearly two hours after his championship drive Sunday around Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey, California, and Newgarden was still a bit emotional. Talking about the moment he collapsed into his crew members arms, choking back tears, he again nearly broke down.
He won his second championship in three years with a smooth drive in the IndyCar season finale, where he played it safe and watched rookie Colton Herta dominate to the win.
BASKETBALL: Jasmine Thomas had 29 points and Courtney Williams added 17 points and 13 rebounds to lead Connecticut to a 78-56 win in Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals and give the Sun a sweep of the series Sunday in Long Beach, California. ... Liz Cambage scored 28 points to lead the Aces to a victory over the Mystics 92-75 in Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL: Wisconsin moved into the top 10 for the first time this season, landing at No. 8 in The Associated Press college football poll after a weekend during which seven ranked teams lost. The top of the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank remained mostly unchanged, with Clemson staying No. 1, followed by three Southeastern Conference teams: No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 LSU. Ohio State edged past Oklahoma to No. 5.