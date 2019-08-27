A season that began with Tiger Woods celebrating a fifth Masters title ended with a fifth surgery on his left knee.
This one wasn't serious.
Woods said Tuesday on Twitter he had arthroscopic surgery last week to repair what he described as minor cartilage damage. In a statement Woods released on social media, Dr. Vern Cooley said he looked at the rest of the knee and found no additional problems.
"I'm walking now and hope to resume practice in the next few weeks," Woods said, adding that he looked forward to traveling to Japan in October for a planned Skins Game exhibition and the ZoZo Championship on Oct. 24-27.
Mark Steinberg, his agent at Excel Sports, described the knee as little more than "irritating."
FOOTBALL: Southern California quarterback Jack Sears has entered the transfer portal after failing to win the starting job in a four-man competition. Sears, a redshirt sophomore, announced his plans in a statement he posted to Twitter on Tuesday. Sears' decision came less than one week after coach Clay Helton announced sophomore J.T. Daniels would start for the second straight season. ... Graduate transfer Alex Delton will be the starting quarterback for TCU's season opener, and true freshman Max Duggan will also play in the first quarter against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.
SOCCER: D.C. United's Wayne Rooney has been suspended an additional game for a blow to the head and neck of New York Red Bulls midfielder Cristian Cásseres Jr. while defending a corner kick last Wednesday.
BASKETBALL: IUPUI men's basketball coach Jason Gardner has resigned following his arrest on drunken driving charges in suburban Hamilton County. IUPUI spokesman Ed Holdaway says it was a mutual decision between Gardner and the university Tuesday. Gardner was lodged in the Hamilton County Jail over the weekend and released early Tuesday on his own recognizance. He arrested early Sunday by the Fishers Police Department after being found asleep behind the wheel at an intersection.