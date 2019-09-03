Looking as dominant as can be, Serena Williams moved just fine after rolling her right ankle in her previous match and powered her way into the U.S. Open semifinals by overwhelming 18th-seeded Wang Qiang of China 6-1, 6-0 in a mere 44 minutes Tuesday night in New York to move closer to a 24th Grand Slam singles trophy.
Williams grabbed the first five games in about 15 minutes. Then, after dropping one game, Williams collected the next 11 points in a row and every remaining game.
The American will face No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine for a berth in the final. Svitolina eliminated 16th-seeded Johanna Konta of Britain 6-4, 6-4 earlier Tuesday.
On the men's side, Gael Monfils will play Matteo Berrettini in one of the quarterfinals Wednesday, when Rafael Nadal meets No. 20 Diego Schwartzman in the other. Tuesday night's last match featured Roger Federer against Grigor Dimitrov. The winner will face No. 5 Daniil Medvedev next. Medvedev defeated three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.
FOOTBALL: Jared Goff agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Rams on Tuesday night, keeping the franchise quarterback with Los Angeles through the 2024 season. ... The Chicago Bears unveiled statues of Walter Payton and George Halas at Soldier Field, two days before the team opens the 100th season of the NFL with a home game against the rival Green Bay Packers. Each 12-foot statue weights 3,000 pounds. . ... The Bengals signed running back Giovani Bernard to a two-year contract extension through the 2021 season. ... The Dallas Cowboys and right tackle La'el Collins agreed on a new contract. The deal is for $50 million over five years with $35 million guaranteed.
SOCCER: Carli Lloyd scored twice and the U.S. national team extended its winning streak to 16 games with a 3-0 exhibition victory over Portugal on Tuesday night in St. Paul, Minnesota. Lindsey Horan scored in 93rd minute on a header off a corner kick from Christen Press, who has a team-best 11 assists this year.
BASKETBALL: The American men escaped what would have been a massive World Cup upset in Shanghai. Khris Middleton's two foul shots with 2.1 seconds left in overtime capped a wild finish to a wild game, as the U.S. held off Turkey 93-92 in a Group E game on Tuesday night — a contest that the underdogs simply gave away in the final moments.