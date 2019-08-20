The prospects of a Major League Soccer franchise ever calling St. Louis home appeared to have died two years ago when voters turned down the use of a business tax to finance a new downtown stadium.
Then a new potential ownership group came along.
Led by members of the founding family of car rental giant Enterprise, the city began to work anew last fall on its pitch for a professional soccer team. On Tuesday, the league officially announced that St. Louis would become its 28th club when it begins play for the 2022 season.
MORE SOCCER: A judge has set a May 5 trial date for the gender discrimination lawsuit filed by the women's national team against U.S. Soccer. District Judge R. Gary Klausner assigned the date at a hearing Monday in Los Angeles, which came less than a week after mediation between the two sides broke down. The players sued U.S. Soccer in March, alleging institutionalized gender discrimination that includes inequitable compensation when compared with their counterparts on the men's national team.
BASKETBALL: A jury acquitted former Michigan State star Mateen Cleaves on Tuesday of allegations he sexually assaulted a woman in a motel room four years ago. The verdict announced in a Genesee County courtroom in Cleaves' hometown of Flint came after a nearly-two week trial that included the testimony of the Mount Morris woman, who told jurors that she had wanted to leave the motel room but Cleaves continued to force himself on her.
OLYMPICS: The CEO of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee sent letters of reprimand to hammer thrower Gwen Berry and fencer Race Imboden for protesting on the medals stand last week at the Pan American Games, but the 12-month probations that came with the letters also included a none-too-subtle signal for anyone vying for next year's Olympics. Neither Berry's raised fist nor Imboden's kneel-down on the Pan Am medals stand were met with immediate consequences, in part because they happened at the tail end of the games that were wrapping up in Lima, Peru.
AUTO RACING: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing did an internal review of the opening-lap crash at Pocono Raceway and absolved driver Takuma Sato of causing the accident. The team said it took the rare step Tuesday of publicly defending Sato, who has been widely blamed for triggering a five-car accident that altered the championship race, because its review of the onboard data and camera showed he was not at fault for triggering the five-car accident.