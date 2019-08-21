Tennessee State has suspended quarterback Demry Croft indefinitely following his indictment on rape and sexual battery charges.
The 22-year-old Croft was released from jail Monday on $50,000 bond. He faces six counts of rape and two counts of sexual battery.
MORE FOOTBALL: Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus returned to practice Wednesday, though he is not eligible to play in games yet at least in part because he lacks credits after he was expelled this spring amid sexual assault allegations. Coach Paul Chryst told reporters at practice that Cephus didn't get a "ton of reps" but it as "great having him out here."
HOCKEY: The New York Islanders agreed to terms with Derick Brassard on a one-year contract. Brassard, who will turn 32 on Sept. 22, had 14 goals and nine assists in 70 games last season while with Pittsburgh, Florida and Colorado. He also had an assist in nine playoff games with the Avalanche. ... The Minnesota Wild hired Bill Guerin, who won two Stanley Cups as a player and two more titles in the front office with the Pittsburgh Penguins, as their new general manager. ... The Ottawa Senators signed forward Colin White to a six-year contract with an average annual value of $4.75 million.
TENNIS: Top-seeded Wang Qiang advanced to the quarterfinals of the Bronx Open with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Fiona Ferro in New York. The Chinese player, who will be the No. 18 seed in next week's U.S. Open, will next face Anna Blinkova, who had to wait out a third-set rain delay before outlasting Mihaela Buzarnescu 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in a match that lasted 2 hours, 6 minutes. No. 10 seed Karolina Muchova also reached the quarterfinals.
SOCCER: Men's Olympic qualifying for North and Central America and the Caribbean will take place during a FIFA international match window from March 20 to April 1, a decision that means the United States may be able to use top young players with European clubs such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams. CONCACAF, the regional governing body, said Wednesday the eight-nation qualifying tournament will be played at Guadalajara, Mexico, in the Jalisco and Akron stadiums.