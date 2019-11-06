The Kansas City Chiefs will continue to split first-team reps in practice between Patrick Mahomes and backup Matt Moore this week, leaving open the possibility the league's MVP could be back for Sunday's game at Tennessee.
Mahomes has been out since dislocating his kneecap in a game against Denver on Oct. 17. He has yet to miss a practice but was ruled out for the Chiefs' game against Green Bay, then was questionable last week against Minnesota before he was declared inactive on game day.
MORE FOOTBALL: Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and it is uncertain if he will start at New Orleans. … Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco said Cowboys defensive lineman Daniel Ross, who is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, has been arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon. … The football game between Air Force and New Mexico scheduled for this weekend was postponed following the death of Lobos defensive lineman Nahje Flowers. The university didn't provide a cause of death or other circumstances.
GAMBLING: Colorado became the 19th U.S. state to legalize some form of sports betting as election officials tallied Wednesday a surprisingly close vote in which ballots for the measure narrowly surpassed "no" votes.
BASKETBALL: Golden State Warriors said they would provide an update in two weeks on center Kevon Looney, who has been examined by specialists and has gone through a variety of tests for a nerve condition that has kept him out the last six games.