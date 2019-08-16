Former South Carolina athletic director Mike McGee, a former Outland Trophy winner at Duke who hired Lou Holtz and Steve Spurrier to lead Gamecocks football, died Friday. He was 80.
The University of South Carolina announced McGee's death Friday, saying he died "peacefully" at his home in Montrose, Colorado.
McGee was Gamecocks athletic director from 1993-2005.
TENNIS: Naomi Osaka felt a strange sensation in her left knee, different from anything she'd experienced. The U.S. Open champion left the court worried about whether she'll be in shape to defend her precious title. Osaka retired from her quarterfinal match at the Western & Southern Open on Friday, unsure what's going on in the knee. She expected to get an MRI. For now, the player currently ranked No. 1 in the world is concerned about her chances of making another deep run in New York. "Last year, I won the U.S. Open," she said. "This year, I'm trying to play the U.S. Open."
AUTO RACING: Denny Hamlin won the pole for Saturday night's race at Bristol Motor Speedway, a critical short-track showdown for drivers trying to qualify for the playoffs. The Daytona 500 winner turned a lap at 129.230 mph in his Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing in Friday's qualifying session. His effort bumped Kyle Larson to second and Larson is not locked into the 16-driver playoff field with three races remaining to fill the final seven slots. ... Tyler Reddick drove from last to first and won the Xfinity Series race Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway after leader Justin Allgaier hit the wall late.
SOCCER: The coach who led Nigeria to two Olympic Games medals has been banned for life by FIFA for agreeing to receive bribes to fix soccer matches. Samson Siasia was punished in the latest case from the investigation into renowned Singaporean match-fixer Wilson Perumal. FIFA did not specify which games were investigated as it also fined Siasia $50,000 on Friday.