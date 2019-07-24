The world champion U.S. women's team will play a pair of exhibitions against Portugal on its victory tour, on Aug. 29 in Philadelphia and five days later in St. Paul, Minnesota.
The Americans open the tour Aug. 3 against Ireland at Pasadena, California.
The U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday a pair of additional friendlies are planned for Oct. 3 and 6.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: The Pac-12 will move its championship game to Las Vegas in 2020 and 2021. The league title game has been played at Levi's Stadium in suburban Santa Clara, California, since 2014. The event has struggled for solid attendance in the past half-decade, including a noticeably empty stadium for Washington's win against Utah last year. ... More former football players and other ex-athletes are suing Ohio State over allegations that they were sexual assaulted by a university doctor during exams decades ago. Like at least six other pending federal lawsuits , the case filed Monday says school officials knew about concerns but failed to stop Richard Strauss. The 30 plaintiffs include men from 12 sports and a non-athlete allegedly fondled by Strauss at the student health center. Ohio State publicly apologized after an investigation for the university found Strauss sexually abused at least 177 young men between 1979 and 1997. ... Jerry Sandusky won't get a fresh chance to argue in state court he should get a new trial, seven years after the former Penn State assistant football coach was convicted of molesting 10 boys. Pennsylvania's Supreme Court turned down Sandusky's request that it review a Superior Court decision earlier this year rejecting most of his arguments. ... New Colorado coach Mel Tucker has named wide receivers coach Darrin Chiaverini as his assistant head coach. The 41-year-old former NFL receiver was one of three assistants Tucker kept from former coach Mike MacIntyre's staff when Tucker was hired Dec. 5.
CYCLING: Two riders, including a teammate of defending Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas, have been kicked out of the race after they got into an altercation that both teams said was minor and unworthy of such a harsh penalty. Cycling governing body UCI and race organizers said that Thomas' Ineos teammate Luke Rowe and Tony Martin, who rides in support of Jumbo-Visma leader Steven Kruijswijk, were disqualified. The decision is a blow for both Thomas and Kruijswijk, who were second and third, respectively, in the overall standings behind race leader Julian Alaphilippe ahead of three tough Alpine stages where they will need strong support.