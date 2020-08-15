D-2: Falls City Sacred Heart

Mascot: Irish
Class D-2, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 26
The coach
Doug Goltz
At present school: 34th year
Career record: 318-54
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 36
Last appearance: 2019
State titles: 8 (1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 2013, 2016)
The schedule
A28;Lourdes CC;A
S4;Nebraska Lutheran;H
S11;BDS;H
S18;Mead;A
S25;Johnson-Brock;H
O2;HTRS;A
O9;Omaha Christian;A
O15;Diller-Odell;H
District games in bold
Last season
Lourdes CC;W;56-18
Lawrence-Nelson;W;54-26
Omaha Christian;W;54-6
Meridian;W;53-14
Parkview Christian;W;59-14
Diller-Odell;W;67-8
Pawnee City;W;50-6
Johnson-Brock;W;54-14
Diller-Odell;W;60-6
Clarkson/Leigh;W;56-6
Bloomfield;W;36-0
Humphrey SF;L;24-16
Playoff games in bold
Wins tracker
2019: 11
2018: 9
2017: 10
2016:12
Season outlook
Falls City Sacred Heart must replace a strong senior class, which included three all-staters. But the Irish are good at reloading, and several talented players are ready to step up. "(We) have a good mix of experience in our line, plus skill players," coach Doug Goltz said. "Depth will be a concern until we get that developed." Del Casteel will be at the center of the offense. Jakob Jordan is back at quarterback, and tight end Jack Fiegener returns after a healthy junior year. Kyle Bauman, at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, played tight end last year, but is likely to move to offensive line. The line includes another impact player in Brogan Nachtigal. He and Bauman give the Irish a couple of disruptive players in the defensive trenches. Derek Schawang (6-6, 210) is another big body ready to step in up front.
Returning starters
Offense: 4
Defense: 4
Del Casteel;RB/LB;6-0;195;Sr.
Kyle Bauman;TE/DL;6-1;200;Sr.
Jack Fiegener;TE/LB;6-2;200;Sr.
Brogan Nachtigal;OL/DL;6-3;215;Jr.
Jakob Jordan;QB/DB;6-0;155;Jr.
Spotlight player
After receiving all-state honors as a sophomore and junior, Del Casteel will look to make an even bigger impact in Class D-2 this year. He's one of the top two-way players in the state.
