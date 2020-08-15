D-2: Falls City Sacred Heart

Wins tracker

Season outlook

Falls City Sacred Heart must replace a strong senior class, which included three all-staters. But the Irish are good at reloading, and several talented players are ready to step up. "(We) have a good mix of experience in our line, plus skill players," coach Doug Goltz said. "Depth will be a concern until we get that developed." Del Casteel will be at the center of the offense. Jakob Jordan is back at quarterback, and tight end Jack Fiegener returns after a healthy junior year. Kyle Bauman, at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, played tight end last year, but is likely to move to offensive line. The line includes another impact player in Brogan Nachtigal. He and Bauman give the Irish a couple of disruptive players in the defensive trenches. Derek Schawang (6-6, 210) is another big body ready to step in up front.