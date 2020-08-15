D-2: Diller-Odell

Mascot: Griffins
Class D-2, District 1
NSAA enrollment: 22
The coach
Chris Schluter
At present school: 10th year
Career record: 36-42
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 26
Last appearance: 2019
State titles: 0
The schedule
A28;BDS;A
S4;HTRS;H
S11;Lawrence-Nelson;A
S18;Omaha Christian;H
S25;Southern;H
O2;Mead;A
O9;Johnson-Brock;H
O15;Falls City SH;A
District games in bold
Last season
Southern;L;54-8
Blue Hill;L;20-16
Lawrence-Nelson;L;38-22
Pawnee City;W;62-26
Johnson-Brock;L;46-8
Falls City SH;L;67-8
Parkview Christian;W;98-70
Meridian;W;30-28
Falls City SH;L;60-6
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2019: 3
2018: 5
2017: 6
2016:3
Season outlook
Diller-Odell overcame some tough stretches in 2019 to make the playoffs, and it returns most of its top players. "These guys took their lumps ... but showed great resiliency all season long," coach Chris Schluter said. The Griffins do not have great depth, so avoiding injury will be key. Cooper Ebeling is back after throwing for 1,014 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore. Diller-Odell struggled to move the ball on the ground, but it returns its top three rushers, including senior Jacob Meyer. Austin Jurgens anchors the offensive line, and he also has a knack for finding the ball, finishing with 113 stops last year. Ebeling had two interceptions and seven pass deflections last year and will help solidify the secondary.
Returning starters
Offense: 7
Defense: 6
Austin Jurgens;OL/LB;6-3;235;Sr.
Turner Faxon;E/LB;6-1;180;Sr.
Daylin Craw;RB/DB;6-2;165;Sr.
Jacob Meyer;RB/LB;6-1;175;Sr.
Paxton Mohr;OL/DL;6-3;185;Sr.
Korey Theye;OL/DL;6-3;180;Sr.
Cooper Ebeling;QB/S;5-9;170;Jr.
Spotlight player
Austin Jurgens, an offensive lineman and linebacker, is one of the top players in Class D-2. The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder can do a little bit of everything for the Griffins.
