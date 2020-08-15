D-2: Diller-Odell

Wins tracker

Season outlook

Diller-Odell overcame some tough stretches in 2019 to make the playoffs, and it returns most of its top players. "These guys took their lumps ... but showed great resiliency all season long," coach Chris Schluter said. The Griffins do not have great depth, so avoiding injury will be key. Cooper Ebeling is back after throwing for 1,014 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore. Diller-Odell struggled to move the ball on the ground, but it returns its top three rushers, including senior Jacob Meyer. Austin Jurgens anchors the offensive line, and he also has a knack for finding the ball, finishing with 113 stops last year. Ebeling had two interceptions and seven pass deflections last year and will help solidify the secondary.