Mascot: Eagles
Class D-2, District 7
NSAA enrollment: 34
The coaches
Mark Rotter and Chris Ardissono
At present school: 19th year
Career record: 225-62
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 10
Last appearance: 2019
State titles: 2 (2015, 2017)
The schedule
A28;Diller-Odell;H
S4;Johnson-Brock;A
S11;Falls City SH;A
S18;High Plains;H
S25;Blue Hill;H
O2;Kenesaw;A
O9;Giltner;H
O15;Lawrence-Nelson;A
District games in bold
Last season
Elmwood-Murdock;W;52-20
Palmer;W;34-28
Lourdes CC;W;26-18
Southern;W;40-26
Tri County;W;50-12
HTRS;W;56-18
Cross Country;W;34-20
Thayer Central;W;60-12
Guardian Angels CC;W;42-20
Cross County;L;20-6
Playoff games in bold
Wins tracker
2019: 9
2018: 8
2017: 13
2016:11
Season outlook
BDS was 9-0 before it was upset by Cross County in the second round of the Class D-1 playoffs last year. Back in Class D-2, the Eagles are hoping to use that early exit as fuel in 2020. Depth is a big question mark for the fall, but BDS has a steady nucleus returning, including quarterback Dominic Quinones, who passed for 523 yards and is known for his leadership. The ground attack remains strong. Aaron Mick (602 rushing yards in 2019) and Dalton Kleinschmidt (710 rushing yards) are back. Mick also is a threat in the passing game for an offense that averaged 44 points per contest last year. The Eagles must replace five starters on defense, but defensive end Kyle Ardissono (88 tackles last year) and Hunter Cox are impact players. Eric Schroeder, who had 76 tackles last year as a backup, also will step in up front.
Returning starters
Offense: 4
Defense: 3
Kyle Ardissono;OL/DE;6-3;210;Sr.
Aaron Mick;RB/DB;5-11;165;Sr.
Dominic Quinones;QB;5-9;140;Sr.
Dalton Kleinschmidt;RB;5-9;130;Sr.
Hunter Cox;DB;6-1;175;Sr.
Spotlight player
At 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, Hunter Cox brings a physical presence to the BDS defensive backfield. The senior had 93 tackles last year while picking off six passes.
