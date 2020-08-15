Wins tracker

Season outlook

BDS was 9-0 before it was upset by Cross County in the second round of the Class D-1 playoffs last year. Back in Class D-2, the Eagles are hoping to use that early exit as fuel in 2020. Depth is a big question mark for the fall, but BDS has a steady nucleus returning, including quarterback Dominic Quinones, who passed for 523 yards and is known for his leadership. The ground attack remains strong. Aaron Mick (602 rushing yards in 2019) and Dalton Kleinschmidt (710 rushing yards) are back. Mick also is a threat in the passing game for an offense that averaged 44 points per contest last year. The Eagles must replace five starters on defense, but defensive end Kyle Ardissono (88 tackles last year) and Hunter Cox are impact players. Eric Schroeder, who had 76 tackles last year as a backup, also will step in up front.