D-1: Tri County

Mascot: Trojans
Class D-1, District 3
NSAA enrollment: 51
The coach
Brett Scheiding
At present school: 8th year
Career record: 28-36
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 19
Last appearance: 2019
State titles: 0
The schedule
A28;Johnson Co. Central;H
S4;Weeping Water;A
S11;Elmwood-Murdock;H
S18;EMF;A
S25;Heartland;H
O2;Southern;A
O9;Freeman;A
O16;Thayer Central;H
District games in bold
Last season
EMF;W;36-20
Lourdes CC;L;44-20
Pawnee City;W;71-8
Meridian;W;64-0
HTRS;W;67-0
BDS;L;50-12
Thayer Central;W;58-40
Southern;L;22-18
Southern;W;40-12
Elmwood-Murdock;W;68-8
Cross County;L;36-12
Playoff games in bold
Wins tracker
2019: 7
2018: 2
2017: 1
2016: 6
Season outlook
After making a deep playoff run in 2019, and with plenty of experience returning, the Trojans have a lot of optimism and motivation for 2020. Tri County must replace some key players from last year's defense, but the offense is loaded. It starts with dual-threat quarterback Cole Siems, but Tri County also returns running backs Drew Garrison (551 yards and six touchdowns last year) and Jack Holsing (770 yards and 10 TDs). Lucas Weise and Grant Lewandowski, who combined for 47 of the team's 67 receptions last year, also are back. Defensively, Tri County must replace its top two tacklers from last year, but Garrison and Brandon Beeson are expected to lead the way after big junior seasons.
Returning starters
Offense: 8
Defense: 8
Cole Siems;QB/DB;6-0;165;Sr.
Drew Garrison;RB/LB;5-10;160;Sr.
Gavin Weichel;QB/LB;6-1;160;Jr.
Brandon Beeson;OL/DE;6-2;210;Sr.
Grant Lewandowski;WR/DB;6-0;165;Jr.
Jack Holsing;RB/DB;5-10;160;Sr.
Lucas Weise;TE/DE;6-3;195;Sr.
Brevin Damrow;OL/DL;5-9;220;Jr.
Brett Boyce;OL/DL;6-1;215;Sr.
Spotlight player
Cole Siems was an all-state defensive back a year ago, but he also makes the Trojans' offense go. He threw for 924 yards and rushed for 1,015 more while rushing for 23 touchdowns.
