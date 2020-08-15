D-1: Tri County

Wins tracker

Season outlook

After making a deep playoff run in 2019, and with plenty of experience returning, the Trojans have a lot of optimism and motivation for 2020. Tri County must replace some key players from last year's defense, but the offense is loaded. It starts with dual-threat quarterback Cole Siems, but Tri County also returns running backs Drew Garrison (551 yards and six touchdowns last year) and Jack Holsing (770 yards and 10 TDs). Lucas Weise and Grant Lewandowski, who combined for 47 of the team's 67 receptions last year, also are back. Defensively, Tri County must replace its top two tacklers from last year, but Garrison and Brandon Beeson are expected to lead the way after big junior seasons.