You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
D-1: Tri County
View Comments

D-1: Tri County

Tri County

Mascot: Trojans

Class D-1, District 3

NSAA enrollment: 51

The coach

Brett Scheiding

At present school: 8th year

Career record: 28-36

The trophy case

Playoff appearances: 19

Last appearance: 2019

State titles: 0

The schedule

A28;Johnson Co. Central;H

S4;Weeping Water;A

S11;Elmwood-Murdock;H

S18;EMF;A

S25;Heartland;H

O2;Southern;A

O9;Freeman;A

O16;Thayer Central;H

District games in bold

Last season

EMF;W;36-20

Lourdes CC;L;44-20

Pawnee City;W;71-8

Meridian;W;64-0

HTRS;W;67-0

BDS;L;50-12

Thayer Central;W;58-40

Southern;L;22-18

Southern;W;40-12

Elmwood-Murdock;W;68-8

Cross County;L;36-12

Playoff games in bold

Wins tracker

2019: 7

2018: 2

2017: 1

2016: 6

Season outlook

After making a deep playoff run in 2019, and with plenty of experience returning, the Trojans have a lot of optimism and motivation for 2020. Tri County must replace some key players from last year's defense, but the offense is loaded. It starts with dual-threat quarterback Cole Siems, but Tri County also returns running backs Drew Garrison (551 yards and six touchdowns last year) and Jack Holsing (770 yards and 10 TDs). Lucas Weise and Grant Lewandowski, who combined for 47 of the team's 67 receptions last year, also are back. Defensively, Tri County must replace its top two tacklers from last year, but Garrison and Brandon Beeson are expected to lead the way after big junior seasons.

Returning starters

Offense: 8

Defense: 8

Cole Siems;QB/DB;6-0;165;Sr.

Drew Garrison;RB/LB;5-10;160;Sr.

Gavin Weichel;QB/LB;6-1;160;Jr.

Brandon Beeson;OL/DE;6-2;210;Sr.

Grant Lewandowski;WR/DB;6-0;165;Jr.

Jack Holsing;RB/DB;5-10;160;Sr.

Lucas Weise;TE/DE;6-3;195;Sr.

Brevin Damrow;OL/DL;5-9;220;Jr.

Brett Boyce;OL/DL;6-1;215;Sr.

Spotlight player

Cole Siems was an all-state defensive back a year ago, but he also makes the Trojans' offense go. He threw for 924 yards and rushed for 1,015 more while rushing for 23 touchdowns.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fourth teacher tests positive for COVID-19
Education

Fourth teacher tests positive for COVID-19

  • Updated

School doesn't start until Wednesday but four LPS teachers back at work have tested positive for COVID-19, and a total of 14 -- including those who came into close contact -- have had to quarantine. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News