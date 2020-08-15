You have permission to edit this article.
D-1: Thayer Central
D-1: Thayer Central

Mascot: Titans

Class D-1, District 3

NSAA enrollment: 40

The coach

Jereme Jones

At present school: 5th year

Career record: 54-61

The trophy case

Playoff appearances: 12

Last appearance: 2018

State titles: 0

The schedule

A28;Shelby-Rising City;H

S4;Cross County;A

S11;HTRS;A

S18;Johnson Co. Central;H

S25;EMF;H

O2;Heartland;A

O9;Southern;H

O16;Tri County;A

District games in bold

Last season

Nebraska Christian;L;44-12

Nebraska Lutheran;W;48-6

EMF;W;68-50

Weeping Water;L;42-36

Southern;L;60-48

Tri County;L;58-40

HTRS;W;46-36

BDS;L;60-12

Wins tracker

2019: 3

2018: 4

2017: 4

2016: 2

Season outlook

Thayer Central barely missed the playoffs last year, and with one of the state's top offenses returning, the Titans are excited to see what leaps they can make in 2020. Seven starters return on each side of the ball. The offense averaged 38.8 points and 345 yards per contest, and the key skill guys are back, starting with record-setting QB Logan Wiedel. His top targets are back, too, including Andrew Heinrichs (43 catches for 853 yards and 16 touchdowns last year) and Trey Fischer (57 catches for 819 yards and 12 TDs). The Titans must replace a key senior on the line, but Brennan Harms is a three-year starter and Gunner Mumford also is back. The defense returns a lot of experience, too. Dominic Stewart had 60 tackles, including five sacks, from his linebacker spot last year, and Mumford added 61 tackles.

Returning starters

Offense: 7

Defense: 7

Logan Wiedel;QB;6-4;160;Sr.

Trey Fischer;WR/LB;6-0;160;Sr.

Andrew Heinrichs;WR/DB;6-3;170;Sr.

Brennan Harms;OL/DL;6-4;220;Sr.

Dominic Stewart;RB/LB;5-6;160;Sr.

Gunner Mumford;OL/LB;5-10;175;So.

Brenner McLaughlin;QB/LB;5-10;150;Jr.

Grant Wiedel;WR/DB;6-0;150;So.

Spotlight player

Logan Wiedel is one of the top slingers in eight-man football. The 6-foot-4 senior threw for 1,912 yards and 30 touchdowns while only throwing three picks last season. He already hold every single-game, season and career passing record at Thayer Central.

Thayer Central Titans
