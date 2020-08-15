D-1: Thayer Central

Wins tracker

Season outlook

Thayer Central barely missed the playoffs last year, and with one of the state's top offenses returning, the Titans are excited to see what leaps they can make in 2020. Seven starters return on each side of the ball. The offense averaged 38.8 points and 345 yards per contest, and the key skill guys are back, starting with record-setting QB Logan Wiedel. His top targets are back, too, including Andrew Heinrichs (43 catches for 853 yards and 16 touchdowns last year) and Trey Fischer (57 catches for 819 yards and 12 TDs). The Titans must replace a key senior on the line, but Brennan Harms is a three-year starter and Gunner Mumford also is back. The defense returns a lot of experience, too. Dominic Stewart had 60 tackles, including five sacks, from his linebacker spot last year, and Mumford added 61 tackles.