You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
D-1: Southern
View Comments

D-1: Southern

Southern

Mascot: Raiders

Class D-1, District 3

NSAA enrollment: 45

The coach

Kane Hookstra

At present school: 20th year

Career record: 66-98

The trophy case

Playoff appearances: 9

Last appearance: 2019

State titles: 0

The schedule

A28;HTRS;H

S4;Johnson Co. Central;A

S11;Freeman;H

S18;Heartland;A

S25;Diller-Odell;A

O2;Tri County;H

O9;Thayer Central;A

O15;EMF:H

District games in bold

Last season

Diller-Odell;W;54-8

Pawnee City;W;64-6

Palmyra;W;20-14

BDS;L;40-26

Thayer Central;W;60-48

Elmwood-Murdock;L;60-36

Tri County;W;22-18

HTRS;W;48-28

Tri County;L;40-12

Playoff game in bold

Wins tracker

2019: 6

2018: 4

2017: 1

2016: 1

Season outlook

After finishing 6-3 and making the playoffs, Southern must replace 11 starters, including two-way standout Braden Klover and its top five pass catchers. But the Raiders return quarterback Carson Borzekofski, and they'll look to rebuild around the 6-foot senior. The offensive line must replace four starters, the lone returner being junior Brock Adams, who is very athletic. Chance Swearingen, Juan Basulto and Preston Baehr are expected to take on bigger roles in the trenches. The defense will be led by senior Doug Rainey, who is the team's top returning tackler. He had 51 stops last year and is considered a great tackler by his coach, Kane Hookstra. Izak Spann, a senior, is expected to contribute in the backfield and at defensive back. "(We) have the athletic talent to compete, but will need those returning with experience to embrace their roles and develop their skills," Hookstra said.

Returning starters

Offense: 2

Defense: 4

Brock Adams;OL/DL;6-2;175;Jr.

Carson Borzekofski;QB;6-0;165;Sr.

Doug Rainey;LB/RB;5-9;145;Sr.

Howard Bennett;WR/DB;6-0;160;Sr.

Alex Retherford;WR/DB;5-10;160;Jr.

Spotlight player

Carson Borzekofski balanced Southern's offense with a his strong QB play last year, throwing for 831 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also had eight rushing touchdowns.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fourth teacher tests positive for COVID-19
Education

Fourth teacher tests positive for COVID-19

  • Updated

School doesn't start until Wednesday but four LPS teachers back at work have tested positive for COVID-19, and a total of 14 -- including those who came into close contact -- have had to quarantine. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News