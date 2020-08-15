D-1: Southern

Mascot: Raiders
Class D-1, District 3
NSAA enrollment: 45
The coach
Kane Hookstra
At present school: 20th year
Career record: 66-98
The trophy case
Playoff appearances: 9
Last appearance: 2019
State titles: 0
The schedule
A28;HTRS;H
S4;Johnson Co. Central;A
S11;Freeman;H
S18;Heartland;A
S25;Diller-Odell;A
O2;Tri County;H
O9;Thayer Central;A
O15;EMF:H
District games in bold
Last season
Diller-Odell;W;54-8
Pawnee City;W;64-6
Palmyra;W;20-14
BDS;L;40-26
Thayer Central;W;60-48
Elmwood-Murdock;L;60-36
Tri County;W;22-18
HTRS;W;48-28
Tri County;L;40-12
Playoff game in bold
Wins tracker
2019: 6
2018: 4
2017: 1
2016: 1
Season outlook
After finishing 6-3 and making the playoffs, Southern must replace 11 starters, including two-way standout Braden Klover and its top five pass catchers. But the Raiders return quarterback Carson Borzekofski, and they'll look to rebuild around the 6-foot senior. The offensive line must replace four starters, the lone returner being junior Brock Adams, who is very athletic. Chance Swearingen, Juan Basulto and Preston Baehr are expected to take on bigger roles in the trenches. The defense will be led by senior Doug Rainey, who is the team's top returning tackler. He had 51 stops last year and is considered a great tackler by his coach, Kane Hookstra. Izak Spann, a senior, is expected to contribute in the backfield and at defensive back. "(We) have the athletic talent to compete, but will need those returning with experience to embrace their roles and develop their skills," Hookstra said.
Returning starters
Offense: 2
Defense: 4
Brock Adams;OL/DL;6-2;175;Jr.
Carson Borzekofski;QB;6-0;165;Sr.
Doug Rainey;LB/RB;5-9;145;Sr.
Howard Bennett;WR/DB;6-0;160;Sr.
Alex Retherford;WR/DB;5-10;160;Jr.
Spotlight player
Carson Borzekofski balanced Southern's offense with a his strong QB play last year, throwing for 831 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also had eight rushing touchdowns.
