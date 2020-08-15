D-1: Southern

Wins tracker

Season outlook

After finishing 6-3 and making the playoffs, Southern must replace 11 starters, including two-way standout Braden Klover and its top five pass catchers. But the Raiders return quarterback Carson Borzekofski, and they'll look to rebuild around the 6-foot senior. The offensive line must replace four starters, the lone returner being junior Brock Adams, who is very athletic. Chance Swearingen, Juan Basulto and Preston Baehr are expected to take on bigger roles in the trenches. The defense will be led by senior Doug Rainey, who is the team's top returning tackler. He had 51 stops last year and is considered a great tackler by his coach, Kane Hookstra. Izak Spann, a senior, is expected to contribute in the backfield and at defensive back. "(We) have the athletic talent to compete, but will need those returning with experience to embrace their roles and develop their skills," Hookstra said.